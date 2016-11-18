Wonder Boys wrap up exhibitions; regular season opens tonight

The Wonder Boys beat Livin’ The Dream, 120-73, in an exhibition match last weekend. Brandon Williams, of Orlando, Florida, led the team in scoring by wrack- ing up 20 points. Montrell Williams, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, also scored 12 points. Seven of the Wonder Boys reached double digit scoring.

The game started off going back and forth during the first five minutes. Williams tied the game at 14:51, and Tech would go on an 8-0 run to make the score 17-9 at the 10:01 mark.

Tech extended its lead to 12 points after Mason Cline, of Springdale, hit a three pointer. After LTD answered back with a three pointer of their own, the Wonder Boys caught fire, scoring the next 11 points. LTD found themselves down by 20 points, 34-14, with 6:31 to play in the first half. Going into half time, LTD would cut the lead down 14, making the score 50-36.