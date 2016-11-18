Wonder Boys wrap up exhibitions; regular season opens tonight

The Wonder Boys beat Livin’ The Dream, 120-73, in an exhibition match last weekend. Brandon Williams, of Orlando, Florida, led the team in scoring by wrack- ing up 20 points. Montrell Williams, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, also scored 12 points. Seven of the Wonder Boys reached double digit scoring.
The game started off going back and forth during the first five minutes. Williams tied the game at 14:51, and Tech would go on an 8-0 run to make the score 17-9 at the 10:01 mark.
Tech extended its lead to 12 points after Mason Cline, of Springdale, hit a three pointer. After LTD answered back with a three pointer of their own, the Wonder Boys caught fire, scoring the next 11 points. LTD found themselves down by 20 points, 34-14, with 6:31 to play in the first half. Going into half time, LTD would cut the lead down 14, making the score 50-36.
In the second half, the Wonder Boys extended their lead to 20, making the score 59-38. Tech would hit the century mark, eventually winning with a score of 100-57.
The Wonder Boys out rebounded Livin’ The Dream 66-51, and held a 42.0 to 34.1 advantage in shooting. Tech also dished out 20 assists, led by a game-best six from Aris Morton, of Anticoch, California.
The Wonder Boys open the 2016-17 regular season tonight against Southwestern Oklahoma. Tip-off from Tucker Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.