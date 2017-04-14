Wonder Boys win fourth series in a row

The Wonder Boys baseball team won its fourth consecutive conference series this past weekend against the Southeastern Oklahoma Savage Storm. The Wonder Boys will travel to Monticello to play the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils Friday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

The Wonder Boys, 24-14 and 19-5 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Boll Weevils, 23-12 and 18-6 in GAC play. The Wonder Boys remain in second place in the GAC standings, just three wins behind first. The Boll Weevils are in third place in GAC, coming off the weekend with a series win over the Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

The Wonder Boys were looking to keep their winning streak alive after a sweep of the East Central Tigers and a win in Arkadelphia against the Henderson State Reddies. “The key is for us not to get too far away from our game and continue how we have been playing,” said Parker O’Dell, from Branson, Missouri. “Certain times we try to put the ball in certain places and our guys did good with that,” said Dave Dawson, head baseball coach.

The Wonder Boys won the first game, 5-4, against the Savage Storm. The Savage Storm were quick to take the lead, but an RBI from Zach Klockowski, from Tinley Park, Illinois, allowed the Wonder Boys to tie the game. Cody Wescott hit a home run in the fourth inning, his fourth home run in the last three games. After a three-run inning in the eighth, Marcus Wilson, from Bryant, ended the game with his second home run on the season in the ninth. Kyle Wilson, from Flagstaff, Arizona, pitched on the mound for seven innings, allowing one run and striking out nine. “Where our heads are at right now, we have a lot of hits ready to go for tomorrow,” said Kadem Tharp, assistant head baseball coach.

In the remaining two games, the Wonder Boys won 6-3 and lost 8-3. In game one, the Wonder Boys were behind early. After a four-run inning and a home run from Mark Vauhgn, from Salina, Kansas, the Wonder Boys took the lead. Klockowski hit his eighth home run on the season to add to the lead for the Wonder Boys. Dylan McDearmon, from Greenbrier, finished it off with his third home run on the season late in the game.

In the final game, the Storm were able to prevent a sweep and take the lead after scoring six runs late in the game.