Wonder Boys win back-to-back games

The Wonder Boys football team extended their winning streak to two after defeating the Crimson Storm of Southern Nazarene last Saturday on Family Day at Thone Stadium.

The Wonder Boys got off to a slow start dealing with the heavy rain that hindered the Tech offense from getting on the scoreboard. They went into the halftime trailing the Southern Nazarene 10-0. The Wonder Boys scored 24 unanswered points in the second half starting off with a six-play, 58-yard drive capped off by a two-yard rushing touchdown by Hector native quarterback Tanner Gaines to pull the team within three points with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

The Wonder Boys took the lead at 14- 10 on a six-yard rushing touchdown by Forrest City native running back Bryan Allen with 12:20 left in the game.

The Wonder Boys scored again on a seven-play, 40-yard drive capped off by another Gaines rushing touchdown; this time from a yard out. Then the scoring was capped off with a 45-yard field goal by Grapevine, Texas native Carson French to put the Wonder Boys up 24-10, which ended up being the final score of the contest.

Some of the offensive leaders were: quarterback Carter Burcham, from Greenbrier, who was 10-for-19 through the air for 137 yards and Allen, who led the ground game with 175 yards rushing, which placed him as the fourth Wonder boy to rush for 3,000 yards in a career. He is only 563 yards from tying Wonder Boy great Larry Brown, who played from 1968-1971 and rushed for 3,603 during that time. Allen and the Wonder Boys go back on the road this weekend to take on the undefeated Ouachita Baptist Tigers. Ouachita and Tech had an all-time classic last year in which Ouachita came out on top, 35-31.

Kickoff for the matchup will be at noon in Arkadelphia at Cliff Harris Stadium. If you can’t be there, you can keep up with the game from live statistics and live video on the Ouachita Baptist athletics page.