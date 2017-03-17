Wonder Boys unable to answer Mustangs, lose in round one

The Wonder Boys’ season came to the end this past weekend. They were defeated by the South Minnesota State Mustangs in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Basketball Tournament, 93- 82.

Both teams found success from the three-point range in the first half. The Wonder Boys went 7-16 from the three-point line. The Mustangs went on 9-1 run to take their largest lead of the game, 24-13, with 12:04 before half. Later in the half, the Wonder Boys scored seven straight points to cut the deficit 29-28.

The Mustangs would go back up by seven after a three pointer, 37-30, at the 7:25 mark. The Wonder Boys battled back and were able to tie the game up at 46. A 10-2 run gave the Wonder Boys the lead at halftime, 48-46.

Coming out at halftime, the Wonder Boys took a four-point lead. The Mustangs came back to tie the game back up at 57-57, with 17 minutes remaining. The Mustangs went on a 9-0 run to take the lead 66-57.

The Wonder Boys trimmed the lead to seven points 78-71, with just under right minutes left. The Mustangs countered going a 4-0 run to make score 84-71 lead. The Wonder Boys would be unable to overcome the Mustangs, closing their 2017 season.