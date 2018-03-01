Wonder Boys Tame Rangers in 3-game series

The Wonder Boys will host the Ouachita Baptist Tigers Friday at 2 p.m. at Tech field. The Wonder Boys come home after taking the series from the Northwestern Oklahoma Rangers 2-1 in Alva, Oklahoma.

The Wonder Boys, 8-6 in overall play, will take on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers, 4-10 in overall play. The Wonder Boys are tied for sixth in the GAC with the Rangers. The Tigers are at seventh in the GAC.

To open the series on Friday, the Wonder Boys dropped one to the Rangers 2-6. The Wonder Boys were down 1-2 in the eighth inning and then allowed a quick four-run jump to put the Wonder Boys down 1-6. The Wonder Boys then scored one final run in the ninth, making it 2-6. Cody Wescott, from Phoenix, Arizona, hit his fourth home run of the season leading the team. Dylan McDearmon, from Greenbrier, had two hits in the game.

The Wonder Boys put forth some more offense to take the final two games of the series from the Rangers 10-4 and 12-11. The Wonder Boys hit 10 runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. They had 15 hits in the first game of the day, setting a season high with seven Wonder Boys having at least two hits.

Riley Hickerson, from Cooter, Missouri, batted in three runs in the win. The Wonder Boys got 11 hits in the second game, scoring 12 in three innings. Isaac Hale, from Aledo, Texas, earned his first win of the season pitching three innings allowing three hits and striking out six.