Wonder Boys take possession of second in GAC standings

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys baseball team picked up a series win against the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders in a three-game series last weekend. Looking forward, the Wonder Boys will play the Harding Bisons on Friday, April 28, at Tech Field. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

The Wonder Boys, 29-17 and 22-8 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Bisons, 19-24 and 13-16 in GAC play. The Wonder Boys have moved up to second in the GAC standings after the series win over the Mule Riders. The Bisons are seventh in the standings following a series win over the Boll Weevils last weekend.

The Wonder Boys were able to retake their spot at second after being tied in the standings with the Boll Weevils.

“This weekend was a lot of fun, we really were just able to show the potential our team has,” said Parker O’Dell, from Branson, Missouri.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Wonder Boys dropped the third and final game.

“We had a ton of hits but no big hits when we needed them,” said Dave Dawson, head baseball coach. “We played well overall, it is hard to beat a team three times in a row especially a team that’s as good as them.”

The Wonder Boys won the first game against the Mule Riders with a final of 4-0. Kyle Wilson, from Flagstaff, Arizona, earned his seventh win of the season. Wilson has not allowed a run over the last 22 innings on the mound. Seth Wheeler, from Ozark, Missouri and Cody Wescott, from Phoenix, Arizona, both collected two hits. Marcus Wilson, from Bryant, Jake Harvey, from Overland Park, Kansas, and Wheeler each had an RBI in the win.

In the second game the Wonder Boys won 2-1, cutting the deficit to three games behind the Mule Riders for first place. Trent Armstrong, from Waxahachie, Texas, allowed only one run and five hits during five innings. The only scoring play for the Wonder boys came in the fourth from a single from Korey Thompson, from Bryant, plating two runs.

In the final game of the series, the Wonder Boys lost 12-4 after being tied up at 4-4 late in the game.

“We had a few chances to put them away and we never did that,” said Dylan McDearmon, from Greenbrier.

Wilson was 4-for-4 in the loss. McDearmon went 2-for-4 with two home runs. Wescott and Thompson each had two hits in the game. Issac Hale suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in four innings.