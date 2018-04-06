Wonder Boys take 4th at invitational

The Wonder Boys will go to Heber Springs next week on Monday, April 16, to play in the Natural State Classic. The Wonder Boys come off the weekend playing in the Argonaut Invitational placing fourth overall. The Wonder Boys shot for a combined 566 in the first two rounds. Shawn Tsai, from Taipei, Taiwan, shot a team-best 138 and tied for sixth. Ryan Spurlock, from Maumelle, led the team in the second round with a career-best 68 and a team-high six birdies in the first round. Luke Cornett, from Drasco, and Austin Gean, from Florence, Alabama, both shot for 71 in the first round. Putter Srinoon, from Bangkok, Thailand, finished with a 73.
About Noah Delashaw 49 Articles
My name is Noah Delashaw I am a Junior from North Little Rock, Arkansas. I am a Broadcast Journalism Major with a minor in social media. One of my favorite things is sports and I really enjoy watching and playing Football, Basketball, Soccer and just about anything else. I also enjoy music and I use music as an escape from the world around me. E-mail: ndelashaw@gmail.com
