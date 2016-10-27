Wonder Boys set for final home game of 2016

The Wonder Boys dropped a close contest against Southeastern Oklahoma last weekend, 36-31, pushing their record 4-4.
Justin Bailey, from Mayflower, rushed 111-yards. D’Vonta Der- ricott, from Richmond, Virginia, had a team-high of 15 tackles, while Seth Culp from Temple, Texas added 13 tackles of his own.
The Storm’s first drive saw them move the ball 53 yards on four plays. The drive would be cut short when Nick Akins, from Mesquite, Texas, came through with an interception. Akins re- turned it 70 yards before getting tackled at the Storm four-yard line. Following the interception, Kristian Thompson, from Dardanelle, rushed into the end zone on a seven-yard run to give the Wonder Boys a 7-0 lead. The Storm would answer on the next drive pushing the ball down the field on 12 plays for 75 yards to tie the game 7-7.
In the second quarter, the Storm extended its lead on a 17-yard juggling catch for a touchdown. Tech came back on its next drive pushing the ball down the field on nine plays for 75 yards.
Jabyes Cross, from Riveria Beach, Florida, hit Jackob Dean, from Norman, Oklahoma for a 17- yard touchdown to tie the game 14-14.
But the Storm came back again and scored on a 10-yard shovel pass. The Storm missed the extra point attempt, wide left, but took the lead, 20-14. Tech took the lead back on a six-play, 63-yard drive. Cross got into the end zone on a nine-yard run, making the score 21-20. The Storm tacked on a field goal before halftime, pushing the score to 23-21 at the half.
After half-time, the Storm forced Tech to settle for a field goal after an eight-play, 73-yard drive. Tech got the ball back and extended its lead on a 13-yard touchdown by Braden Stringer, from Blanchard, Oklahoma. With 3:26 left in the third quarter, the Storm got into the end zone on a Devlon Wortham one-yard run.
The Storm wouldn’t stop there, as it drove down the field on a 14-play, 83-yard drive before punching it into the end-zone to take the lead.
The defense of the Storm would stand tall the rest of the quarter to seal the game.
The Wonder Boys return home to face Northwestern Okla- homa for Homecoming in their final home game of the 2016 sea- son on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff from Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field is set for 2 p.m.