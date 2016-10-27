Wonder Boys set for final home game of 2016

The Wonder Boys dropped a close contest against Southeastern Oklahoma last weekend, 36-31, pushing their record 4-4.

Justin Bailey, from Mayflower, rushed 111-yards. D’Vonta Der- ricott, from Richmond, Virginia, had a team-high of 15 tackles, while Seth Culp from Temple, Texas added 13 tackles of his own.

The Storm’s first drive saw them move the ball 53 yards on four plays. The drive would be cut short when Nick Akins, from Mesquite, Texas, came through with an interception. Akins re- turned it 70 yards before getting tackled at the Storm four-yard line. Following the interception, Kristian Thompson, from Dardanelle, rushed into the end zone on a seven-yard run to give the Wonder Boys a 7-0 lead. The Storm would answer on the next drive pushing the ball down the field on 12 plays for 75 yards to tie the game 7-7.