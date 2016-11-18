Wonder Boys season ends with loss, finish with winning record

The Wonder Boys saw their season come to a close on Saturday, as they lost to Harding with a score of 42-7.
The Wonder Boys fell victim to the nationally rec- ognized defense of Harding, fumbling on their first drive of the game. It was the first of five turnovers forced by the Harding defense, including four interceptions.
The lone touchdown for the Wonder Boys came with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, as Bruce Livingston, of Bradenton, Florida, forced and recovered a fumble, return- ing it for a four-yard touch- down.
The fumble was the sixth of the game that the Wonder Boys forced, and fourth they recovered. Livingston accounted for two of the recovered fumbles, while D’Vonta Derricott, of Richmond, Virginia, and Jandt Weary, of Mesquite, Texas, account for two more.
Despite the loss, the Wonder Boys finished the season 6-5, finishing with a winning record for the second consecutive season.
The Wonder Boys went 4-1 at Buerkle Field this year, their only loss coming from Henderson State on Oct. 1, 27-20.
However, the Wonder Boys struggled on the road, touting a 2-4 road record. Their only road wins came against Ouachita Baptist on Oct. 8, and against South- western Oklahoma on Nov. 5.
The Wonder Boys finish the season as the holder of sixth place in the Great American Conference, which is where they were predicted to finish in the preseason coach’s poll.