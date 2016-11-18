Wonder Boys season ends with loss, finish with winning record

The Wonder Boys saw their season come to a close on Saturday, as they lost to Harding with a score of 42-7.

The Wonder Boys fell victim to the nationally rec- ognized defense of Harding, fumbling on their first drive of the game. It was the first of five turnovers forced by the Harding defense, including four interceptions.

The lone touchdown for the Wonder Boys came with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, as Bruce Livingston, of Bradenton, Florida, forced and recovered a fumble, return- ing it for a four-yard touch- down.

The fumble was the sixth of the game that the Wonder Boys forced, and fourth they recovered. Livingston accounted for two of the recovered fumbles, while D’Vonta Derricott, of Richmond, Virginia, and Jandt Weary, of Mesquite, Texas, account for two more.