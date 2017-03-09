Wonder Boys season continues in NCAA

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys will face the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs in Maryville, Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament on Saturday, March 11.

The Wonder Boys defeated the Southern Arkansas Muleriders 72- 68 in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament last weekend.

In the second round, the Wonder Boys fell to the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils, 88-79.

In the first half, the Boll Weevils jumped out to a six-point lead. The Wonder Boys countered, outscoring the Boll Weevils 23- 11 through eight minutes to claim a 23-17 with 8:31 left in the first half.

The Wonders Boys pushed their lead to go up by 11-points, 32-21, on a jumper by Alex Brown, from Vernon, Florida. Brown scored 14 points in this game, shooting 7-10 from the floor and grabbed 8 rebounds.

The Boll Weevils fought their way back to cut the lead down to 38-34 in the closing minutes of the first half. Montrell Williams, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, hit a 3 pointer to put the Wonder Boys up by seven, 41-34, at the half. Williams scored 10 points in this game going 3-11 from the floor, and 1-5 from the 3-point line.

The Wonder Boys came out at the half and pushed their lead to nine points, 54-45, after Brown made a layup with 14:14 remaining.

At the 13:47 mark, the Boll Weevils went on a 14-3 run to claim a two-point lead, 62-60,with 8:33 to play. Grant Prusator from Rochelle, Illinois, tied the game up, but the Boll Weevils went on a 16-5 run to take a double digit lead.

The Wonder Boys would pull within two points seven times down the stretch but would not overcome the Boll Weevils scoring attack.