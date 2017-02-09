Wonder Boys only able to take one from St. Mary’s

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys will take on the Missouri Western Griffons in a non-conference matchup on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Wonder Boys come off a busy opening weekend against the St. Mary’s Rattlers winning one game in three game series. They rallied from a 4-point deficit to a 10-6 win in their first game of the season.

Zach Klockowski, from Tinley Park, Illinois, started the comeback with a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Humberto Montiel, from Mexicali, Mexico, made his first career start on the mound and threw four innings with five strike outs.

Nate Rutherford, from Bryant, and Blake Sullivan, from Fouke, combined for two innings of zero run baseball and three strike outs.

Branden Bohuslav, from Mansfield, Texas, finished the final two innings with four strikeouts.

In the second game of the weekend, the Wonder Boys fell to the Rattlers in a 17-7 loss.

Leading the offense for the Wonder Boys in the losing effort was Kyle Love, from Blanchard, Oklahoma, who had two hits and two RBIs. Marcus Wilson, from Bryant, pitched in with three runs.

In the final game of the series, the Wonder Boys fell to the Rattlers in a 5-2 loss after three late-inning runs from the Rattlers secured the win for them.

Klockowski had three hits and the one RBI on the day.

Jake Harvey, from Overland Park, Kansas, and Dylan McDearmon, from Greenbirer, combined for three hits. McDearmon got on base with two walks and came around to score once.