Wonder Boys offensive struggles continue after loss to Rangers

The Wonder Boys strug­gled offensively, giving up the ball on five turnovers and not being able to gain much on the ground in a 21-0 loss against the Northwestern Oklahoma Rangers.

The Wonder Boys will host the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs this Saturday at Homecoming here at Thone stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Wonder Boys, after losing last weekend to the Rangers, sit at 2-5 in a four-way tie for 8th place in the Great American Conference. The Bulldogs also sit in the four-way tie for 8th place at 2-5 in the GAC.

The Wonder Boys offense strug­gled all night scoring zero points in the loss. Bryan Allen, from Forrest City, lead the Wonder Boys with 46-yards rushing. This gives him a career of 3,317 yards rush­ing. He is within 93-yards rushing of becoming the sec­ond all-time rushing leader at Arkansas Tech.

The Wonder Boys ro­tated out two quarterbacks throughout the game as both struggled to lead the offense to a score. Carter Burcham, from Greenbrier, complet­ed 17 of 33 passes for 163 yards, while Manny Harris, from Copperas Cove, Texas, completed seven passes for 64 yards. Burcham and Har­ris totaled four interceptions within the game.

The Wonder Boys defense held strong, holding the Rangers to under 400 yards and 6-17 on third downs. KJ Reid, from Texarkana, led the Wonder Boys again this week with 14 tackles and two sacks in the game.