Wonder Boys offensive struggles continue after loss to Rangers

The Wonder Boys struggled offensively, giving up the ball on five turnovers and not being able to gain much on the ground in a 21-0 loss against the Northwestern Oklahoma Rangers.
The Wonder Boys will host the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs this Saturday at Homecoming here at Thone stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Wonder Boys, after losing last weekend to the Rangers, sit at 2-5 in a four-way tie for 8th place in the Great American Conference. The Bulldogs also sit in the four-way tie for 8th place at 2-5 in the GAC.
The Wonder Boys offense struggled all night scoring zero points in the loss. Bryan Allen, from Forrest City, lead the Wonder Boys with 46-yards rushing. This gives him a career of 3,317 yards rushing. He is within 93-yards rushing of becoming the second all-time rushing leader at Arkansas Tech.
The Wonder Boys rotated out two quarterbacks throughout the game as both struggled to lead the offense to a score. Carter Burcham, from Greenbrier, completed 17 of 33 passes for 163 yards, while Manny Harris, from Copperas Cove, Texas, completed seven passes for 64 yards. Burcham and Harris totaled four interceptions within the game.
The Wonder Boys defense held strong, holding the Rangers to under 400 yards and 6-17 on third downs. KJ Reid, from Texarkana, led the Wonder Boys again this week with 14 tackles and two sacks in the game.