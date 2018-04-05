Wonder Boys offense explodes

The Wonder Boys’ offense totaled 41 runs in the three game conference series against East Central this past weekend, which is a school record for most runs scored in a three-game series at Tech Field.

Tech’s offense all started on Friday night in the first game of the series. It started in the first inning when Salina, Kansas native Mark Vaughn hit an RBI single up the middle to score Britt Stroth, from Conway, to tie the game up at one.

In the second inning, Kyle Gibbs, from Phoenix, Arizona, hit a solo homerun to give the Wonder Boys their first lead of the game at 2-1. Gibbs scored Cody Wescott, from Phoenix, Arizona, in the fourth to cut the Tigers lead to 6-3.

In the fifth inning, Vaughn hit a sacrifice fly to score Shane Pollard, from Arnold, Missouri, to make the score 9-4, East Central leading.

In the sixth inning, Overland Park, Kansas native Jake Harvey singled home Gibbs and, a couple hitters later. Pollard doubled home Korey Thompson, from Bryant, and Harvey to make the score 9-7, ECU still leading.

In the seventh, Gibbs singled home Vaughn and then Wescott scored off a bases loaded walk drawn by Thompson. Still in the seventh, Stroth was hit by a pitch, which scored Gibbs to give Tech a 10-9 lead. Vaughn tied the game back up at 11 with a sacrifice fly scoring Riley Hickerson, from Cooter, Missouri.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, Thompson hit a walk-off single to score Jason Hastings, from Bryant, to give the Wonder Boys a 12-11 game one victory. Nolan Withrow, from McKinney, Texas, picked up the victory, pitching an inning and a third of scoreless baseball, striking out three and gaving up no walks and no hits.

On Saturday, the Wonder Boys continued their offensive momentum. The scoring got started in the first inning with Hickerson singling home Stroth to give Tech a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Hickerson hit a three-run homerun, scoring Pollard and Stroth to make the score 4-2 Tech leading. Later in that inning, Dylan McDearmon, from Greenbrier, scored Wescott on an RBI groundout to make it 5-2 Wonder Boys.

In the fifth inning, Vaughn stole home to extend the Tech lead to 7-5. Later in that inning, Thompson scored Wescott on a fielder’s choice to make the lead now 8-5 Tech. Then the next batter, Stroth, hit a three-run homerun, scoring Thompson and McDearmon to make it 11-5 Tech.

In the seventh inning, Pollard hit into a double play, but scored Harvey to make it 12-5 Wonder Boys. In the eighth inning, Gibbs singled home Vaughn, then, a couple of hitters later, Harvey singled home Wescott to make it 14-5 Tech. The last run scored to make the run rule come into effect (which happens if a team is up 10 runs after 7 p.m.) was when Thompson hit into a fielder’s choice but scored Gibbs to give Tech the 15-5 run rule victory. Zack Kesterson, of New Hartford, New York, got his first victory of the year pitching six innings, giving up five runs all earned seven hits, walking one and striking out five.

In the night, it was much more of the same thing. The Tech scoring started in the second inning with singling home Gibbs to tie the game at one. Later in that inning, Stroth singled home Blake King, of Phoenix, Arizona, to give Tech a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Thompson drew a bases loaded walk to score Vaughn to make the score 4-3 ECU. Then in the fourth, Vaughn singled home Stroth and Pollard to put Tech back up 5-4. Then just a hitter later, Wescott hit a sacrifice fly scoring Hickerson to extend the lead to 6-4.

In the sixth, Hickerson hit his second three-run homerun of the day, scoring Pollard and Stroth to make the score 9-4. Two batters later, Wescott hit a solo homerun to extend the lead to 10-4.

In the sixth inning, Pollard hit a three-run homerun scoring Stroth and Harvey making the Wonder Boys lead 13-6. Then the forty-first run of the weekend and the fourteenth run of the game was capped off by a Wescott solo homerun, which was his second of the day and second of the game, which made the final score 14-6.

Hayes Cox, of Fayetteville, picked up his fifth victory of the year. Cox pitched five innings giving up eight hits, four runs three of those being earned, walking two and striking out four.

The Wonder Boys picked up their first conference sweep of the year, improving their record to 21-11 overall and 14-7 in GAC play, which is fourth best in the league.

The Wonder Boys’ next game is a Tuesday night non-conference game against the top team in the GAC Southern Arkansas at Tech field at 6 p.m.