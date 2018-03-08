Wonder Boys not able to weather the storm

The Wonder Boys basketball team lost a tough 85-83 first round contest against Southeastern Oklahoma State in the GAC tournament in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on Friday.

The Savage Storm jumped out to a 23-9 in the first 10 minutes of the game. Tech tried to trim the lead under double digits but struggled to do so until a three-point basket by Vernon, FL native Alex Brown to cut the deficit to 39-30 with 46 seconds left in the first half. Forrest City native

RJ Glasper hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to carry some momentum into the half. Tech shot 36.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Southeastern shot the ball at 55.2 percent clip and 53.3 percent from the three-point arc.

In the second half, the Wonder Boys cut the deficit to one on a three-pointer by Brown with 17:39 left in the game. Tech would keep the game within striking distance but never could get over the hump and take the lead from Southeastern.

Tech shot the ball better from the field in the second half at 44.2 percent but struggled from the three-point arc shooting 29.2 percent.

Southeastern’s field goal percentage from the field dropped a little bit to 50 percent and shot worse from beyond the arc at 14.3 percent, but were able to hang out in the last couple of minutes of the game to take down a good Arkansas Tech team.

Southeastern shot 52.8 percent from the field for the whole game and shot 40.9 percent from the three-point line. Tech shot only 40.8 percent from field and 30.8 percent from the three-point arc. Tech only turned the ball over nine timea and Southeastern turned the ball over 16 times. Brown and Glasper ended up with 27 and 24 points respectively.

Tech’s postseason run is over. The Wonder Boys finished their 2017-2018 season with a 18-11 record overall and finished 12-10 in GAC play.