Wonder Boys make history: currently sitting in first place

The Wonder Boys baseball team are 9-0 in Great American Conference play for the first time in program history, after sweeping the Ouachita Baptist Tigers this past weekend. The Wonder Boys will face the Henderson State Reddies on Friday, March 10. The first pitch is scheduled for Tech Field at 7 p.m.

The Wonder Boys, 12-6 and 9-0 in GAC play, will challenge the Reddies, 12-4 and 7-2 in GAC play. The Wonder Boys currently still hold the top spot in the GAC and are the only team that is still unbeaten in conference play. The Reddies currently sit in a tie for third, and are coming off of a 3-0 sweep against the Harding Bisons.

The Wonder Boys finished this past weekend with a sweep of the Tigers.

“We had a lot of timely hits,” said Dave Dawson, head baseball coach. “We had some situational hits trying to hit behind some runners, and our guys did good,” Dawson said.

The Wonder Boys won the first of three games with a score of 6-3. An early double from Mark Vaughn, from Salina, Kansas, gave the Wonder Boys their first lead of the game. Korey Thompson, from Bryant, had his first three hit game of the season, along with his first multiple RBI game, raising his batting average from .308 to .379.

The Wonder Boys took the lead later in the game when Vaughn hit a single in the eighth inning. Kyle Wilson, from Flagstaff, Arizona, pitched seven innings with five strikeouts and two hits.

In the two remaining games, the Wonder Boys won 17-1 and 3-2 against the Tigers.

Kyle Gibbs, from Phoenix, Arizona, hit his first home run of the season. Gibbs finished the first game of the day with 4 RBIs.

Trent Armstrong, from Waxahachie, Texas, pitched seven innings, allowing only one hit and five strikeouts.

In the final game, the Wonder Boys were held to only five hits, but they took the lead with a triple from Zack Klockowski, from Tinley Park, Illinois, in the third inning.

“My job is to drive them in and I was able to hit,” Klockowski said.

Geoffery Birkemeier. from Papillion, Nebraska, pitched five innings allowing two runs. Branden Bohuslav, from Mansfield, Texas, and Jesse Harbin, from Jacksonville, each pitched one and a half innings, allowing no hits.