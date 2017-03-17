Wonder Boys look to reclaim first against Southern Nazarene

The Wonder Boys lost their first Great American Conference game last weekend, by way of the Henderson State Reddies. The Wonder Boys will travel to Bethany, Oklahoma, to face the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm on Friday, March 17. First pitch is at 2 p.m. from Feland Field.

The Wonder Boys, 14-9 and 10-2 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Crimson storm, 1-19 and 1-11 in GAC play. The Wonder Boys move down to second in the GAC after coming off of the weekend with one win in a close three-game series with the Reddies. The Crimson Strom, currently sitting at the bottom of the GAC standings, come into the weekend off of a three-game series against the Southern Arkansas Muleriders.

After a rain delay, the games against the Reddies scheduled for Friday and Saturday were moved to the following Sunday and Monday. This gave the team a little bit of extra time to prepare.

“They’re fast. They have got some good hitters that have been around for multiple years,” said Dave Dawson, head baseball coach. “They are a good quality baseball team that don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

The Wonder Boys dropped the first game 7-6. A home run from Cody Wescott, from Phoenix, Arizona, gave the Wonder Boys an early lead in the second inning. Later in the second inning, Marcus Wilson, from Bryant, beat the pitch to steal home to bring the score to 3-0. Kyle Wilson, from Flagstaff, Arizona, pitched six innings, striking out seven and allowing only one run.

In game two, the Wonder Boys were able to come out on top, 1-0 against the Reddies. The Wonder Boys won the game in the 11 inning, after a walk-off single from Jackson Hollinshead, from Old Hickory, Tennessee, allowing Wescott to score the winning run.

“We need to get into our routine, get our guys confident,” said Dawson.

Trent Armstrong, from Waxahachie, Texas, pitched nine innings, striking out eight and held the Reddies to no runs.

The final game the Wonder Boys slipped to the Reddies, 7-4. The Reddies took advantage of the third inning where the Wonder Boys committed 3 errors, allowing the Reddies to jump ahead. Geoffrey Birkemeier, from Papillion, Nebraska, pitched five innings, allowing seven hits.