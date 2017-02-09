Wonder Boys look to continue winning streak

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys will face the Southern Arkansas Muleriders on Thursday, February 9, at Tucker Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

The Wonder Boys are coming off a win, defeating the Southern Nazarene Crimson last Thursday.

Justin Graham, from San Antonio, Texas, led scoring 22 points; while Trevin Woods scored 19 points from the bench.

Both teams came out hot at the beginning of the game. The Wonder Boys would tie the game at 23-23 with a pair of successful free throws by Graham. Later in the half, Montrell Williams, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, hit a 3-pointer to give the Wonder Boys a 36-30 lead with 5:03 to play before halftime. The Wonder Boys stretched their lead to seven points, but the Crimson Storm scored six straight points to go down by one, with the score 40-39 at halftime.

Both teams remained hot coming out of halftime. The Wonder Boys quickly went up by six points to make it 48-42 at the 18:15 mark.

The Crimson Storm answered back immediately and pulled within one, making it 50-49 at the 16:58 mark. Soon after they tied the game up, 54-54. Woods hit two back to back 3-pointers to give the Wonder Boys a 60-54 lead with 13:31 remaining.

The Crimson Storm quickly closed the gap again claiming the lead at the 11:05 mark.

Both teams traded runs through the rest of the half until the game was tied, 79-79, with 3:23 to play. At the 1:05 mark, Alex Brown, from Vernon, Florida, gave the Wonder Boys the lead, which they held onto for the remainder of the game.

The Wonder Boys added another victory last week as they defeated the Oklahoma Baptist Bisons on Saturday with a final score of 92-72. Brown led in scoring with 21 points; while Williams and Graham had 15 points apiece.