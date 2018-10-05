Wonder Boys held tight but take a loss

The Wonder Boys trav- eled to Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia last week- end losing to the Tigers 24-7. The Wonder Boys will return home to take on the Arkansas-Monti- cello Boll Weevils on Sat- urday at 6 p.m. at Thone Stadium. The Wonder Boys re- main in the middle of the pack, tied for fourth with four other teams with a record of 2-3. The Boll Weevils sit at the bottom, tied with Northwestern Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene with a record of 1-4. The Wonder Boys held close to the Tigers going into the fourth quarter, only down three with nine minutes left in the game. Offensively the Wonder Boys moved the ball a lot, finishing with 432 total yards of offense but failed to make much happen in the red zone. Bryan Allen, from For- rest City, had 104 rushing yards, making Allen third in career rushing yards at Arkansas Tech and in the Great American Confer- ence. Carter Burcham, from Greenbrier, threw for 325 yards, completing 22 of 47 passes. The Wonder Boys set up to cut the lead to a few points in the late mo- ments of the game when a pass was intercepted by the Tigers in the end zone to be returned for a 100-yard score for the Ti- gers to seal the game. KJ Reid, from Texarkana, had his fifth consecutive game with double-digit tackles with 13 against the Tigers, leading the defense.
About Noah Delashaw 56 Articles
My name is Noah Delashaw I am a Junior from North Little Rock, Arkansas. I am a Broadcast Journalism Major with a minor in social media. One of my favorite things is sports and I really enjoy watching and playing Football, Basketball, Soccer and just about anything else. I also enjoy music and I use music as an escape from the world around me. E-mail: ndelashaw@gmail.com
