Wilson, Klockowski continue to shine

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys baseball team dropped two last weekend to the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils, in a three-game series. The Wonder Boys, 26-16 and 20-7 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders, 32-7 and 25-2 in GAC play, this Friday, April 21, at Tech Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Wonder Boys have dropped into a tie with the Boll Weevils in the GAC standings after the losses last weekend. The Mule Riders still hold the top spot in the standings after a three-game sweep of the Harding Bisons.

The Wonder Boys tried to hold onto their spot in the GAC standings but were unable to keep it after this weekend. “We have got to hit the ball the other way; we just refuse to drive it that way, but we have got a lot of guys capable of it,” said Kadem Tharp, assistant head baseball coach. “There are certain things you want to do with runners in position; we tried to do that,” said Dave Dawson, head baseball coach.

The Wonder Boys won the first game against the Mule Riders with a final of 2-0. Dylan McDearmon, from Greenbrier, scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, and then singled in the fifth before scoring another. Six other batters recorded a hit in the game. Kyle Wilson, from Flagstaff, Arizona, pitched his third complete game of the season and is the only pitcher in GAC with at least six wins and zero losses. Wilson held the Boll Weevils scoreless, allowing two hits and striking out eight.

The Wonder Boys dropped the final two games of the series, with scores of 3-1 each. “Everybody knows it’s tough to play on the road,” said Parker O’Dell, from Branson, Missouri. The Wonder Boys only score of game one came from Zach Klockowski, from Tinley Park, Illinois, who tallied his thirty-sixth RBI on the season. Trent Armstrong pitched his second complete game allowing three runs in six innings while striking out seven.

In the final game, the Wonder Boys scored their lone run on a single up the middle by Klockowski, giving him his thirty-seventh RBI. Geoffrey Birkemeier, from Papillion, Nebraska, started on the mound allowing three runs in four innings. Cody Wescott, from Phoenix, Arizona, Quentin Bowling, from Morrilton, and Branden Bohuslav, from Mansfield, Texas, all combined for four scoreless innings from the mound.