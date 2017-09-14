What to read if you have time

A top 10 list of not so ordinary books

J.K. Rowling once said, “I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.”

Not everyone likes to read and that’s okay. Some people find it boring ot time consuming to just stare at words on a page. Other people find it entertaining to stare at slivers of a tree for hours on end while you hallucinate vividly.

I am one of those people.

I wasn’t always the avid reader I am today. But after reading more books than I can count for the past few years, I’ve gathered up a list of my Top 10 Favorite Books.

TOP 10 BOOKS

1.“OBSIDIAN” BY JENNIFER L. ARMENTROUT is the first book in the Lux Series. After moving from Florida to West “By God” Virginia, Katy Swartz’s life is about to be turned upside down when she moves in to next door neighbor Daemon Black. He’s more than tall, dark, and handsome. He’s also infuriating, arrogant, and, well, not from this world. “Obsidian” and the rest of the Lux Series is hands down my favorite series out of all the books I’ve read and I recommend it to anyone who wants to get hooked on books. You won’t regret it.

2.“SWEET EVIL” BY WENDY HIGGINS brings to life the story of Nephilim, the children of fallen angels and humans. Up until Kaidan Rowe entered Anna Whit’s life, she thought her sixth sense of being able to feel and see other people’s emotions wasn’t something supernatural. But that’s about to change. “Sweet Evil” is the first book in the series and is the perfect blend between good versus evil. You will surely fall in love with bad boy Kaidan Rowe.

3.“HALF BLOOD” BY JENNIFER L. ARMENTROUT is the first book in the Covenant series, and it will take you on the wild adventures of Alexandria Andros. Alex comes from a long line of descendants from the union of Greek gods. The children of Pures and mortals are called Half Bloods, and Alex is one of them. But that isn’t the only thing she is. Just about any book from Jennifer Armentrout is a must-read for me. There isn’t a single book by her that I won’t recommend to other people and “Half Blood” and the rest of the Covenant series is a must.

4.“HUSH, HUSH” BY BECCA FITZPATRICK is the story about Nora Grey, a sixteen-year-old girl who lives in Coldwater, Maine. She’s an average girl, worried about grades, fitting in and spending time with her best friend Vee. Until she meets Patch. Suddenly, worrying about grades and fitting in is the least of her worries where Patch is concerned. Because there’s something different about Patch that she can’t quite figure out. “Hush, Hush” is the first book in the series, and for anyone that loves combining fallen angel romance and suspense, this is the series for you.

5.“VAMPIRE ACADEMY” BY RICHELLE MEAD is the first book in the series and follows the story of Rose Hathaway, half-vampire and half-human, who has been on the run for the past two years with her best friend Vasilisa Dragomir, a vampire princess and the last in her family. After going from place to place for the past two years, guardians from their school, St. Vladimir’s Academy, finally find them and they are returned to school. But doesn’t mean they’re safe. I only recently read this series and I regret not reading it sooner. It managed to find its way into my Top Ten Favorites for many reasons.

6. “WHITE HOT KISS”BY JENNIFER L. ARMENTROUT is the first book in the Dark Elements series, which follows the young heroine, Layla, stuck in the middle of the ever-present battle between Gargoyles and Demons. Life is already tough for Layla since she is half Gargoyle and Demon. Plus, she’s got a kiss that can kill. Literally. But her life only gets weirder when the mysterious Roth walks into her life. This series puts a unique twist on angels and demons, which is one of my favorite genres. If you’re looking for something a little bit different than your typical, good versus evil, this is the series for you. I promise you, you’ll fall in love with Roth too.

7. “EXISTENCE” BY ABBI GLINES is about Pagan Moore, who sees a ghost. But not just any ghost—Death. So, what happens when you’re being stalked by Death? Nothing other than falling in love with him. There is more than what meets the eye when it comes to Dank and he’ll break all of death’s rules to have her. I loved this series and Dank, who is also Death, won me over immediately.

8.“TALENTED” BY SOPHIE DAVIS is about Talia Lyons, a Mental Manipulator at the McDonough School for the Talented, and with only a year left until her graduation, she only has one goal: kill the man who murdered her parents. The Talented series is a Dystopian Romance/Thriller that is unlike anything I’ve ever read. I always tend to like supernatural or paranormal or anything otherworldly more than contemporary, real-life fiction because of the vast uniqueness it has. Every supernatural or paranormal book you will ever read will always be different from any other book. This is one of them.

9.“THE COLLECTOR” BY VICTORIA SCOTT is about Dante Walker; he’s awesome and he knows it. He’s got good looks, killer charm and an ego to match. He’s also a soul collector and one of the best. His job is to label humanity with either good or bad stamps. He’s good at what he does, but he gets a new assignment to collect good girl Charlie Cooper’s soul within ten days. Dante couldn’t care less why the devil wants her. Then he falls in love with her, and Dante realizes that his ticket out of hell is one he can’t punch in. Dante’s attitude and ego is what I love most about him. This series made me laugh more than any other book has. He’s witty, egotistical and so sure of himself, even when he screws up.

10. “SLAMMED” BY COLLEEN HOOVER is another first book in a series. Following the death of her father, 18-yearold Layken, her mother and younger brother move away to Michigan, where Layken meets Will, her twenty-one-year-old next-door neighbor. It’s an instant connection between the two. However, when she goes to her first-day at her new high school, she finds out that Will isn’t just her neighbor— he’s also her English teacher. Will has a lot to lose and can’t afford to be caught dating a student. Even though the connection they share is strong. The “Slammed” series was like a fresh breath of air after reading so many paranormal or supernatural books. It’s a feel-good book and even though it has its fair share of heartbreak in it, you’ll finish this book with a warm heart.