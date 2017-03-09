Walking the mile March 9, 2017 Ricci Logan In the Community, Photo Story 0 Red flags mark the walkway where the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march begins Nate Palmer, business marketing management major from Little Rock, shows support as he strides comfortably in his red high heels Daniel Nehus, mechanical engineering major from Little Rock, puts on his high heels while sporting ecentric socks Glen Poole, theater major from Fort Smith, pets Jerry, the campus ambassador, who is wearing his own red shoes. Tahmid Shantanu, sociology major from Bangledesh, carries a red flag to show his support during the men’s march. Arkansas Tech students gather at Hindsman Bell Tower to wear read high heels in support of “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence.” Ross Pendergraft Library sidewalk was decorated as the starting point of the walk. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)