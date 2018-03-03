Arkansas Tech will be hosting events to educate others on women and gender issues and to raise awareness for rape, sexual assault and gender violence for students on the Tech campus.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” is an international men’s march in which the participants wear highheeled shoes to raise awareness for sexual violence.

The walk will be held on March 5 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hindsman Bell Tower.

Kyle Pierce, an economics and finance major from Greenwood, participated in the walk last year. Pierce said it felt good to be able to participate and show his support rather than talking about something that needs to be addressed.

“I was like many of the other men, walking and complaining about how it hurt,” said Pierce. “Then about 100 feet in, I remembered why I signed up for this: to show my support for the women who have been sexually assaulted.”

Tech is also a part of The Red Flag Campaign, a public awareness initiative to prevent and gain awareness for sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in relationships.

The campaign encourages witnesses of violent acts to say something when warning signs or “red flags” are shown in a relationship. Dr. Julie Mikles-Schluterman, associate professor of sociology and assistant director of honors, is in charge of this initiative on campus.

Mikles-Schluterman said her favorite part of these events is seeing the large number of supporters they have and seeing people talk about the issues at hand.

“What I want to see is change in awareness about sexual assault and, of course, the rates of sexual assault we have on our campus,” said Mikles-Schluterman.