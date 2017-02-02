VP of student services position draws 29 applications

A search committee is in the process of reviewing the application materials of the 29 applicants who applied for the currently vacant position of vice president of student services.

The last vice president in charge of student services, Susie Nicholson, was reassigned to the position of NCAA compliance officer and assistant affirmative action officer in August. Her title before her reassignment was vice president for student services and university relations, but the new vice president will not be directly in charge of university relations.

Amy Pennington has served as the interim vice president for student services since Nicholson’s reassignment, while also maintaining her previous title of dean of students.

Ultimately, the selected candidate will assume responsibility for, among other things, the departments of Campus Life, Diversity & Inclusion, International Programs, Public Safety, Residence Life, Student Wellness and Veterans Services.

Sean Huss, associate professor of sociology, and Steve Mullins, director of athletics, are jointly heading the search committee, which includes faculty, staff and student representatives.

No applicants for the position were submitted by current Arkansas Tech faculty or staff, although Mullins said internal applicants were not discouraged.

The committee is currently narrowing down the applicants to a smaller number of candidates who will be invited to the campus for further interviews. Mullins said he would love to have the applicant selected by the end of February, but at this time, there is no formal estimate of when the new vice president will be hired.