Two wins, one day, smart plays

March 8, 2018 Ricci Logan Baseball, Sports 0

Ricci logan/The Arka Tech Jake Harvey from Overland Park, Kansas, swings hard for a base hit. In game one, Harvey reached on a dropped fly by first base in the fourth.

The Wonder Boys Baseball team will be in Arkadelphia, on March 8. They will face Henderson State.

This past weekend the Wonder Boys played the Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

Connor Brady, from Plano, Texas, went 3-4 with a double and two runs scored, but it was not enough as the Wonder Boys came up short, falling 6-4 to the Tigers in the opening double header.

In the night game, Harry Gard, from Phoenix, Arizona, went a perfect 4-for-4 with doubles and three runs scored to help the Wonder Boys beat the Tigers 11-0 at Tech Field on Saturday afternoon.

SCORING PLAYS Game One

OUA 3rd – Austin White singled to center field, 2 RBI; K Alexander advanced to second; J Howell scored; A Studdard scored.

(OUA 2, Tech 0)

Tech 4th – Jake Harvey from Overland Park, Kansas reached on a dropped fly by 1b; Brady scored, unearned; P. Miner scored, unearned.

(Tech 2 ,OUA 2 )

Tech 5th – Wescott singled to center field, RBI; Riley Hickerson from Cooter, Missouri scored. (Tech 3, OUA 2)

Tech 6th – Kory Thompson from Bryant out at first 1b to p, SAC, bunt, RBI; J. Harvey advanced to second; C. Brady scored, unearned. (Tech 4 , OUA 2)

OUA 7th – J Howell homered to left center, 4 RBI; C Blake scored; A Studdard scored; L Huneycutt scored.

(OUA 6, Tech 4)

Tech 9th –

(Tech 11 ,OUA 0)

SCORING PLAYS Game two

Tech 4th – C. Brady doubled to left center, 2 RBI; K. Gibbs advanced to third; M. Vaughn scored; H. Gard scored. (Tech 2, OUA 0)

Tech 5th – R. Hickerson singled to right field, 2 RBI; H. Gard scored; D. McDearmon scored. (Tech 4, OUA 0)

Tech 5th – C. Brady singled through the left side, RBI; K. Gibbs advanced to second; M. Vaughn advanced to third; C. Wescott scored.

(Tech 5, OUA 0)

Tech 5th – C. Brady advanced to second; K. Gibbs advanced to third; M. Vaughn stole home. (Tech 6, OUA 0)

Tech 5th – S. Wheeler singled through the left side, advanced to second on the throw, 2 RBI; C. Brady scored; K. Gibbs scored.

(Tech 8, OUA 0)

Tech 6th – C. Wescott advanced to second on a passed ball;
H. Gard scored on a passed ball, unearned.

(Tech 9, OUA 0)

Tech 6th – K. Gibbs doubled to left center,

2 RBI; M. Vaughn scored; C. Wescott scored.

(Tech 11, OUA 0).

