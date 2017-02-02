Travis Tritt unplugs for new live album

When country music legend Travis Tritt was approached to perform solo acoustic concerts once, he said, “Nobody in their right mind will pay good money to hear me sing and play guitar for two hours.”

Not only have people paid to see him play these concerts, but now they’re paying for an entire album of it.

“A Man And His Guitar – Live From The Franklin Theatre” perfectly captures Tritt in this setting. The album and DVD were recorded over two nights at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee in 2014.

The album features Tritt’s biggest hits, along with deep album cuts, such as the opening track, “It’s All About The Money,” from his 2004 album “My Honky Tonk History.” His instantly-recognizable vocal style has a power in this raw setting that you don’t get from studio albums.

While this isn’t Tritt’s first live release, it’s my favorite. One flaw that I find with so many live albums is the fact that the banter and stories in-between songs always gets removed. To me, that’s the best part of going to a concert. If you only wanted to hear the songs, you could stay home and listen to the albums. I love hearing the stories behind the songs, and this album delivers on that.

I’m especially pleased to see these stories included when Tritt brings out his friends, James Otto and Marty Stuart, during the show.

Otto joins Tritt on fan favorite “Lord Have Mercy On The Working Man;” while Stuart is brought out for the iconic duet “The Whiskey Ain’t Working Anymore.” Stuart and Tritt may not perform together often, but when they do, it’s as if no time has passed. Their pairing has arguably been one of the best in music history.

The two also use this opportunity to play a new instrumental, “Pickin’ At It,” which Tritt has recorded for a new album, produced by Stuart. For anyone who’s ever wondered if Tritt could really play, this song proves that he certainly can.

Tritt also features some of his favorite covers on the album, such as Hank Williams Jr.’s “The Pressure Is On,” and a medley paying tribute to his friend and hero, Waylon Jennings.

Travis Tritt is now an independent artist, which is one of the main reasons he’s able to release an album like this. This album defies the formulas, rules and regulations of the modern music industry. It’s all about the music and an artist’s pure talent. Acoustic albums are nothing new, but good acoustic albums are few and far between. This is one.

“A Man And His Guitar – Live From The Franklin Theatre” is available now through major digital retailers; physical CD’s and DVD’s can be purchased only through Tritt’s website and at live performances.

For more information, visit www.travistritt.com