Tradition Keepers keep students involved, gain cord

Students looking to earn an extra cord at graduation can do so by downloading the Tech Traditions app and becoming a Tradition Keeper.

According to the app the Tradition Keeper program recognizes students who showcase extraordinary involvement on campus while completing their degree. Tradition Keeper activities include participating in a campus blood drive, attending athletic events, attending a career fair and much more. Students who reach Tradition Keeper status by completing 36 Tech traditions wear special green cords at commencement and earn the distinction of Tradition Keeper on their official Arkansas Tech transcript.

The program started in 2014 as a way to recognize students for something else besides academics. Around 30 students per year have completed the program.

“Students might find some activities they didn’t even realize that the university offered,” said Alison Taylor, assistant director of alumni relations. “One of the most exciting things is Tradition Keeper will be listed on their official transcript, giving someone the opportunity to explain how involvement impacted their education. Employers are always looking for something to set a candidate apart, this could be exactly what they are looking for.”

The Tech Traditions app, which was created in 2016, has increased the participation of students in campus events since the program’s start. One of those students is Sarah Hendrix, computer science major from Rogers, who has already begun her Tradition Keeper journey.

“I’m so happy that Tech has something like this for students to participate in,” Hendrix said. “At first I wasn’t sure if this was something that was worth doing, but after getting out and enjoying the stuff that Tech has available I started having so much fun and made new friends along the way.”

Hendrix has already completed five activities on the Tech Traditions app and plans to continue on in becoming a Tech Tradition Keeper.

The Tech Traditions app is available for students to download on iPhone and Android via the App Store and Google Play.