Tim Hill’s new album belongs on repeat

Los Angeles native Tim Hill never dreamt it would be possible to play music for a living.

He spent several years working differ­ent low-paying jobs as a stocker for Pepsi, a maintenance worker at a high school and a driver for disabled veterans — before falling into a music career.

The multi-instrumentalist landed a gig as the touring keyboardist for Nick Wa­terhouse via a social media plug from a friend. That gig led to meeting and even­tually playing as a touring member of the garage-rock band, Allah Las.

In an interview with Jacob Burnett of The Vineyard podcast, Hill explained his unexpected progression into the music scene in preparation of releasing his debut single, “Paris, Texas.”

Members of Allah-Las recently founded the record label Calico Discos and released Hill’s single b/w “Steady Rain” on Sept. 21. Available on 7” record and digital­ly, the release is steeped in desert hues and modern American-folk music.

“Paris, Texas” was written and recorded by Hill on a 4-track cassette recorder.

The A side starts out with a soulful har­monica intro layered on top of an uplift­ing bass line and country-western rhythm guitar.

It’s held together by the heartbeat of a snare drum and tight cymbal work.

Hill’s vocals cut like the wind through a flatland valley as he sings, “Hey hey, hey you, you there with the blank stare, where’d you go I need to know.”

In his interview with The Vineyard, Hill said the song was inspired by the 1984 independent film of the same name, star­ring Harry Dean Stanton.

The single has a perfect accompani­ment in its B side, “Steady Rain,” a War­ren Zevon cover.

The B side starts off with four mea­sures of a skillful guitar intro that is the backbone of the song. Then, to a slow roll of the beat, the drums bring in a booming bass guitar and Hill’s laid-back vocals — creating a groovy wall of sound.

The track concludes with Hill on har­monica and piano, fading out like a desert sunset.

According to Hill’s record label, a full-length album can be expected later this year.

Together, these songs are reminiscent of the open road and all things righteous. This release belongs on repeat during an autumn cruise through the Ozarks.