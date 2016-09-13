Theatre Prepares for Downtown Performances

Arkansas Tech University Theatre will mark the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death this week with a pair of performances scheduled for Russellville Downtown.

A 45-minute production entitled “Sonnets, Scenes and Songs” will be offered at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, and Friday, Sept. 16, at Depot Park. Dr. Ardith Morris, professor of communication and theatre at Arkansas Tech, is serving in the role of director.

In the event of inclement weather, the show will be moved to the Techionery Theatre on the Arkansas Tech campus in Russellville.

Admission will be free and open to the public. Donations to support Arkansas Tech Theatre will be accepted.

For more information about Arkansas Tech Theatre, call (479) 964-0890.

