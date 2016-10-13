The Garth Brooks method for record sales

Ryan Harmon By

Garth Brooks recently became the first artist in music history to receive seven diamond awards.

A diamond award, from the Recording Industry Association of America, is given in recognition of an album selling 10 million copies.

Brooks was previously tied with The Beatles at six diamond awards, but his compilation “The Ultimate Hits” sent the fab four to second place.

In the late ‘90s, Brooks began releasing box sets containing several of his albums at low prices. It was discovered that each disc in the box set counted for one sale, as opposed to each box counting for one sale. For instance, if you sell one million box sets that contain six discs, it’s counted as six million sales.

Brooks used this to his advantage, releasing three box sets over the years. Many people in the industry viewed this method as some form of cheating to artificially inflate album sales.

While the argument can certainly be made that it gives the artist a strange advantage, the view from the Garth Brooks camp was that if you have the opportunity to sell that much product, do it.

I find it funny that others are bothered by this, given the fact that they could easily do the same thing themselves. Nowhere does it say that only Brooks can do it.

I’m a firm believer that if you offer a product, and people choose to buy it, there’s nothing wrong with that. Nobody is being forced to buy this music. Those who don’t like it can simply not buy it.

Another point that needs to be made is that these collections were very affordable. Brooks’ most recent, “Blame It All On My Roots,” was sold exclusively at Walmart stores for $25 and contained four cover albums, the two-disc “The Ultimate Hits” and two DVD’s. That’s a tremendous bargain for those who enjoy the music.

After keeping his music off of digital platforms, Brooks started his own distribution service, GhostTunes, and offered fans a digital bundle that contained all of his studio albums, the classic “Double Live,” as well as a pre-order for his new album. This, no doubt, is helping his record sales grow even more.

Brooks has always been a marketing genius, and he’s lost nothing in that department. That being said, I have a hard time believing that an artist who sells out multiple nights in arenas across the country sells that many albums because of marketing alone. Nothing sells without demand.

Brooks said two other albums of his, “The Chase” and “In Pieces,” are quickly approaching diamond status as he prepares to release a new studio album, the title of which is still unknown.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="Opinions" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]