The 2017 homecoming queen is …

Senior Monique Morris of Bastrop, Louisiana, was crowned Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen 2017 during a pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Morris is majoring in rehabilitation science. Her campus involvement has included Residence Hall Association, Presidential Leadership Cabinet, Student Government Association and the Pacesetters student philanthropy committee.

She has served as a resident assistant. Her mother is Angela Morris.

Morris was joined on the 2017 Arkansas Tech Homecoming court by senior Allison Holloway of Alma, senior Raigan Purtle of Russellville, junior Emily Torrealba of Arlington, Texas, and senior Vanessa Villarreal of Clarksville.

Holloway is majoring in rehabilitation science. She serves as chapter president of the Order of Omega and is secretary of internal affairs for ATU Student Government Association. Holloway is also active in Zeta Tau Alpha and Presidential Leadership Cabinet. She has served as an orientation leader and as a summer student ambassador. Her parents are Glen Holloway and Regina Holloway.

Purtle is majoring in wellness science. She is captain of the Golden Girls dance team, a member of Delta Zeta and a mentor in the Global Connect program. Her parents are Ryna and Brian Purtle.

Torrealba is majoring in mechanical engineering. She is founder and president of the ATU Women in STEM student organization and a member of CRU. She has worked as a yoga instructor in the Office of Campus Recreation. Her parents are Cindy and Eduardo Torrealba.

Villarreal is majoring in health information management. She has served as president and treasurer for Sigma Alpha Iota and as a member of the Student Health Information Management Association. Villarreal has performed as a member of the Arkansas Tech marching band, concert band and university choir. Her parents are Carolina and Herminio Villarreal.