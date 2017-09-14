Terrifying, brutal story will keep you awake

Every 27 years, the town of Derry, Maine experiences a nearly unrivaled horror. People go missing, and it’s mostly children. Sometimes the police don’t find their bodies, but when they do, they are mutilated beyond imagination.

Georgie is prime example of this mutilation. When Georgie’s paper boat falls into a storm drain, he’s apprehensive. Especially when he sees yellow eyes in the dark. As Pennywise appears, Georgie is surprised by the clown in the drain.

However, Pennywise is clever. Georgie can smell the carnival, which Pennywise swears is in the sewer. And Georgie desperately wants one of Pennywise’s balloons. But, when he reaches for one, Pennywise rips his arm from his body.

Georgie was Bill Denebrough’s younger brother. And he was the start of the cycle of horror in the 1950s.

Bill most of all has been affected by this horror. But he meets others: Eddie, Beverly, Richie, Ben, Stan, and Mike—the Losers Club. They’ve all seen Pennywise. They all know they need to destroy this evil. But how can seven children kill an evil, adult clown? And if they do, will he stay dead?

“It” starts when the Losers Club is grown. They’ve forgotten Derry, and the evil they faced as children. But it hasn’t forgotten them. And this time, Pennywise isn’t going to let them go without a major showdown.

“It” by Stephen King is straight up terrifying and brutal, much like all

of King’s novels. But it is so good.

For much of the novel, you’re in the minds of children, seven vastly different children, and King’s ability to portray the world through the eyes of children is amazing.

His ability to scare his readers so badly that they have trouble sleeping is impeccable. King doesn’t do jump scares. He gets in your head, finds deep fears and extorts them.

However, without King’s ability to weave several story threads together, this wouldn’t be such a great story. This isn’t just about good versus evil; this is about growing up, and all the horrors that go with it.

“It” is a tome. Nearly 1500 pages. But, if you don’t read it, you’re doing yourself a serious disservice.