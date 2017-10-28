Tech’s got Talent(ed) performers

October 28, 2017 Ricci Logan Features, News, Photo Story 0

Danielle Moore, from Rogers, Grace Hendrenand, from Russellville, and Christian Rosenbaum, from Little Rock, are the Fall 2017 Tech’s Got Talent champions. The musical trio won a $300 prize. Moore, Hendrenand and Rosenbaum are all a part of the Cru campus ministry at Tech. The trio said they worked hard to win the contest.
Noah Davis, from Hot Springs, came in second place, winning $200. Shawnette Stewart, from Earle, came in third place, winning $100.

