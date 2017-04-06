Tech’s Student Activities Board hosted Tech’s Got Talent last week at Doc Bryant Lecture Hall. Comedian Jessi Campbell hosted the event. Campbell has been seen on “Last Comic Standing” and was named 2015 Female Performer of the Year by Campus Activities magazine. Campbell has toured the country and was the People’s Choice winner at the 2009 Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. On Thursday, April 30, the finalists were announced. The finalists were:

ATU Dance Company (Alexandreia Nelson, Ambriyah McFadden, Kaylon Hodges, Diana Ramirez, Khaliah Keith and Jay Anderson; hip hop dance)

McDonald’s All Day Breakfast Club (Emily Thompson, Rob Warner and Heather Caplett; band)

Riley Robinson (lyrical dance)

Tori and Lexi Morris (singing duet)

Katie McHale (clogging)

HITZ (Michelle Montoya, LeAnthony Moses, and Dywon Wilson; hip hop dance)

Tori Morris and Lexi Morris came in third place, winning 100 dollars. HITZ came in second place, winning 200 dollars. First place winner Katie McHale, instrumental music

education major from Clinton, took home a 300-dollar prize.

McHale performed the folkdance called clogging. She started clogging when she was about 12 years old.

“I found clogging fascinating, she said. “It was different from tap dance, lyrical dance and hip hop. I feel like a lot of people don’t know what it is. Just being able to share it with different people from all walks of life is a wonderful thing.”

It had been two years since she got on stage to perform clogging.

“It brought back some many great memories getting back on stage,” she said. “I feel very blessed to be given this opportunity.”

McHale will always be a huge fan of “Tech’s Got Talent.” She also encourages anyone who was a hidden talent to get out and show the world.