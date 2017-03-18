Tech’s Fishing Team

The ‘Cabela’s Big bass Bash presented by Berkley Fishing’ tournament was held in Paris, Tennesse on March 11 and was held by Cabela’s. There were over 519 collegiate anglers from 84 schools competing in this collegiate tournament.

ATU fishing team members- Baylee Linker, Bennett Pierce, Justin Pierce and Ethan Stokes during a snow break which produced 3 inches of snow. Bennett Pierce, business management marketing major from Fort Smith, holds up his big catch of the day weighing in at 3.54 pounds. Chase Arthur, parks and recreation major from Bryant, holds his big catch of the day which weighed in at 4.08 pounds Ethan Stokes, fisheries and wildlife major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, showcases his big catch of the day weighing in at 3.82 pounds.