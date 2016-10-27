Tech Talk series continues

In the spring of 2015 Dr. MarTeze Hammonds, dean of Diversity and Inclusion, came to Arkansas Tech University and soon instituted Tech Talks, a Diversity and Inclusion speaker series designed to give students the opportunity to discuss current topics with their peers.

“The goal of Tech Talks Diversity and Inclusion Series is to bring the Tech community together in a safe and open-forum style to engage in meaningful discussions,” Dr. Hammonds said. “The purpose is to example how our Tech community may ‘agree to disagree’ in this educational learning environment, and still be civil.”

Tech Talks discuss topics of diversity, inclusion and social justice. This semester, the topics of discussion have been on the ideas of building an American/Mexican wall and the general election.