Tech Talk series continues

In the spring of 2015 Dr. MarTeze Hammonds, dean of Diversity and Inclusion, came to Arkansas Tech University and soon instituted Tech Talks, a Diversity and Inclusion speaker series designed to give students the opportunity to discuss current topics with their peers.
“The goal of Tech Talks Diversity and Inclusion Series is to bring the Tech community together in a safe and open-forum style to engage in meaningful discussions,” Dr. Hammonds said. “The purpose is to example how our Tech community may ‘agree to disagree’ in this educational learning environment, and still be civil.”
Tech Talks discuss topics of diversity, inclusion and social justice. This semester, the topics of discussion have been on the ideas of building an American/Mexican wall and the general election.
“At first we introduce the topic and we explain that this is a safe space,” graduate assistant for Diversity and Inclusion Fabiana Monte said. “I like Tech Talks because it makes our students think about issues that sometimes they don’t want to discuss and that they can discuss when we offer that safe space.”
Students are welcomed to come and to share their opinion on the topic that is being discussed, or just to hear other student’s opinions.
“I hope each and every student, faculty and staff (member) that attends or participates in the Tech Talk series walk away with a new perspective,” Dr. Hammonds said. “I also hope that possibly they have learned something they didn’t know before.”
The next Tech Talk will be held on Nov. 10 at the Baswell Techionery from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.