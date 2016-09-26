Tech offers Job Fair to connect students to the professional world

Amber Quaid By

Finding a job while in college or just out of college is not always an easy task. To help ease the pain of such a task Arkansas Tech University is offering three days of job fairs open to students and alumni.

The first job fair, STEM career fair, is for science, technology, engineering and mathematics majors, featuring more than 45 employers from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Young Ballroom. The second is an agriculture, food and natural resources’ career fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 28, in the Young Ballroom featuring more than 20 employers. The last fair is an all majors career fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Tucker Coliseum featuring more than 65 employers.

“We are excited for the fall career fairs to take place. We will have right at 255 recruiters on campus in a three-day span specifically looking to fill part-time, full-time and internship positions,” Amanda Johnson, employer relations coordinator, said. Some of the vendors include: Sherwin-Williams, ABF Freight, Arkansas Health and Wellness, Modern Woodmen of America, Mass Mutual Financial Group, Arkansas Hospice, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Little Rock Police Department, ConAgra Foods, Tulsa Police Department, Arkansas Department of Education. The Good Earth Garden Center Landscape Services, Navy, Youth Villages, Ally Financial, ArcBest Technologies, Arkansas Fellowship, Verizon, ConAgra Foods and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Our students are well prepared and looking forward to this event so they can help bridge the gap between being a student and professionally developing the networks they need in order to secure a future in their area of study,” Johnson said.

Students taking part in the fairs should wear business attire and have resumes ready to distribute to potential employers.

Students who attend the fairs will be entered to win an iPad Mini, one per career fair.

For more information, go online to atu.edu/career.

Amber Quaid Amber is Managing Editor for the 2015-2016 school year.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]