Tech loses pivotal game

Ricci Logan By

This past weekend the Wonders Boys were unable to come away with the win against Southern Arkansas University Muleriders, losing 21-28. This was the 80th meeting between the teams.

Despite the loss, this game was close. In the first half both defenses fought hard, not allowing much scoring in the first half. Through the first quarter Tech took a three-point lead. SAU would attempt a field goal in the second quarter but it would end up being blocked by Jarrett Clayton from Memphis, Tennessee.

Later in the second quarter at the 1:18 mark, SAU got in the end zone first. SAU’s Karonce Higgin scored a 27-yard pass from Barrett Renner. Tech would also get into the end zone before half time. Bryan Allen, from Forrest City, scored on a 19-yard run on a six play, 60-yard drive. Going into half time the score was 10-7.

Coming out of half time, SAU’s passing game came out on fire. Renner hit Tanner Hudson for an 18-yard pass and a touchdown. On Tech’s next drive they would have to settle for a field goal by Eric Perez, from Green Forest. SAU’s passing attack would show no signs of letting up as Renner threw another touchdown.

In the fourth quarter Tech drove down the field on six plays for 33 yards to tie the game up. Kristian Thompson, from Dardanelle, scored on a one-yard run. Instead of kicking a field goal Tech would elect to go for a two-point conversion. Chris Eastburn, from Pearcy, would be the one to get that two-point conversion. SAU would try to slow the game down running 12 plays, scoring a touchdown and taking 5:37 off the clock and taking a 28-21 lead and Tech in need of a score.

With less than five minutes left, Tech would fail to get the first down on SAU’s seven-yard line. The Wonder Boys got the ball back again off a SAU fumble. Tech still was unable to convert and lost the game.

Tech gave up 399 passing yards to the Muleriders, the most since 2012 when they gave up 424 to SAU’s Tyler Sykora. Tech’s defense forced four turnovers and only allowed 46 rushing yards to the Muleriders.

The Wonder Boys will return home for Family Day against Henderson State. The game will be Oct. 1, and kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

