Tech Idol winner inspired by his mom

Ricci Logan By

Eleven students show cased their singing talent in Tech Idol in the preliminary round on Oct. 25, but only six would make it to the final round.

The students voted for the top five contestants, and Paxton Goates, Abbie Bostian, Kelesey Stone, Sam Allbright and Josh Van Devender continued on in the competition. The judges could save one person, and elected to save Caleb Miller. These six contestants participated in the final round on Oct. 28.

Sam Allbright, an English education major from Little Rock, finished with the most votes to win Tech Idol. Allbright took home a 500 dollar cash prize.

Abbie Bostian finished second, wining 200 dollars. Paxton Goates came in third, winning a 100 dollars.

Allbright stole the crowds votes by singing “20 Years” by the Civil Wars in the preliminaries, then by singing John Mayor’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor” in the final round. Allbright said he got his start in music because his mom played the piano in church and his dad worked at a record store.

“My dad bought me a guitar; that is what got me singing.”

Allbright said winning Tech Idol is an indescribable feeling.

“ I was not expecting it. It just feels surreal.”

Tech Idol is a part of Tech’s homecoming festivities. Tech Idol is put together by the Office of Residence Life and the Residence Hall Association . Students interested in participating or attending are encouraged to be on the lookout for the event next year.

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]