Tech golf dominates

Both Tech men’s and women’s Golf performed well last weekend, finishing first and tied for second respectively in their competitions. The men’s team shot a score of 874 (14 over par), winning the Glades Spring Intercollegiate at the Resort in Daniels, West Virginia. The top individual performer was Shawn Tsai, from Taipei, Taiwan. Tsai finished first individually, shooting a 212 (four under par) for the event.

Kellen Gray, from Wimberly, Texas, also had a top 10 finish shooting a 224 (eight over par) placing him in a tie for eighth place. The Wonder Boys’ next event is Sept. 17-18 in Muskogee, Oklahoma for the Northeastern State Classic.

The Golden Suns’ golf team shot a score of 303 (15 over par), finishing in a tie for second only one shot off of the champions of the Central Region Fall Preview Northeastern State. The top performer for the Suns was Bangkluay, Thailand native Peerada Piddon who finished first on the individual leaderboard shooting a low score of 71 (one under par) for the event.

Also, Piddon’s teammate Bhenyapa Buranasiri, from Bangkok, Thailand, finished in a tie for second shooting 73 (one over par), putting her two shots off of her teammate Piddon of the individual title.

The Suns next event will be the WNMU Fall Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Arizona on Sept. 24-25.