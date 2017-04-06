Suns win close match

The Golden Suns dropped a pair of close double matches against the Southeastern Oklahoma Savage Storm last week, but Haeleigh Long, from Rogers, and Kami Ward, from Hot Springs, came away with an 8-6 win.

Annabel Rowlands, from Wigan, England, picked up the Golden Suns only win in singles matches beating Maria Martinez 6-4, 6-4 in the No. 5 singles match.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Alexsandra Reljic (SOSU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta (Tech) 6-3, 6-0

Anna Buiukian (SOSU) def. Tamara Bell (Tech) 6-3, 6-3

Samantha Coquinos (SOSU) def. Teresa Sanchez (Tech) 6-1, 6-2

Darija Catipovic (SOSU) def. Kami Ward (Tech) 6-2, 7-6

Annabel Rowlands (Tech) def. Maria Martinez (SOSU) 6-4, 6-4

Luisa Auffarth (SOSU) def. Haeleigh Long (Tech) 2-6, 6-2, 1-0

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Alexsandra Reljic/Darija Catipovic (SOSU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta/ Tamara Bell (Tech) 8-6

Anna Buiukian/Samantha Coquinos (SOSU) def. Annabel Rowlands/ Teresa Sanchez (Tech) 8-6

Haeleigh Long/Kami Ward (Tech) def. Maria Martinez/Luisa Auffarth (SOSU) 8-6