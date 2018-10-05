Suns volleyball extends win streak to 4

October 5, 2018 Daniel Turner Sports, Volleyball 0

ARKANSASTECHSPORTS.COM

The Golden Suns volleyball team are on a four-game winning streak with their most recent victory coming last Saturday where they swept East Central at Tucker Coliseum, three sets to zero. The Suns were efficient offensively only committing 15 errors on 122 total attacks in the match. Two Suns had double digit kill games in this match. Allie Anderson, of Bryant, had 14 kills with a .333 attacking percentage, which was third highest on the night behind her teammates; Tabitha Spray, of Denton, Texas, who had a .357 attacking percentage and Greer Rogers, of Fort Smith, who had the highest attacking percentage of .383 in the match. The Golden Suns also had some great performances defensively. Meredith Darnell, of Russellville, had a match high 13 digs; Madison Grantham, of Nixa, Missouri, had nine kills; and Brittany Melcher, of McKinney, Texas, had eight kills. After the win Saturday, the Golden Suns sit at 5-2 in GAC play, which puts them in third in the GAC standings behind conference leader Harding at 7-0 in GAC Play and Henderson State and Southwestern Oklahoma State both at 6-1 in conference play. The next conference match will be tomorrow against Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Oklahoma and then on Saturday, they head to Weatherford to take on Southwestern Oklahoma State.  If you are not able to be at those matches you can keep up with the matches with live statistics and live video on the NWOSU and SWOSU athletic pages.

Friday’s match will start at 6 p.m. and first serve for Saturday’s match will be at noon.

