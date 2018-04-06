Suns tennis is on the ball

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns women’s tennis team has gone undefeated in its Great American Conference matches, landing them a national ranking.

The first conference match was held in Bethany, Oklahoma against Sothern Nazarene University on March 15. ATU swept the competition in doubles by winning all three courts. The team also won four of the six singles courts. The match ended with Annabel Rowlands winning the last singles match. This was Rowlands fourth win in singles this season. This resulted in the team winning 7-2overall by only dropping two courts.

The second conference match was held in Arkadelphia against Ouachita Baptist University on March 28. The team dominated the doubles by winning each court, and finished it off by winning seven singles courts and one retired court. Julia Schoch ended the match with a win during singles. The team won the match in straight sets, resulting in an overall score of 9-0.

The team received a No. 1 national ranking for their victories on the courts. Abby Davis, head coach of the tennis team, said, “It has been so far so good, but we are going to have some tough matches left in our conference.”

Although the matches are going to be tough, the community and student body is still cheering on the team and hoping for more victories. Nick Phillips, an engineering major from Conway, said, “I have really enjoyed keeping up with the team this season. I am glad they are doing really good and I cannot wait to watch them play more.”

For a schedule of upcoming games, visit arkansastechsports.com.