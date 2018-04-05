Suns take tenth at invitational

April 5, 2018 Noah Delashaw Golf, Sports 0

The Golden Suns will be taking part in the Central Region Spring Preview this Monday in Springfield, Missouri. It will last all day Monday and Tuesday as they compete against many teams within our region. Last week, Tuesday, March 27, the Golden Suns wrapped up at the Barry Invitational in Miami, Florida. The Golden Suns placed tenth overall with a combined score of 922.

Pia Nunbhakdi, from Bangkok, Thailand, shot for 227, which ties her career-low in a 54- hole tournament. Peerada Piddon from, Bangkluay, Thailand, shot for 227 as well with a team-best 74 in one day of the Invitational. On the second day, Allie Weiner, from Maumelle, finished with an 85 and tied for sixty-third. The Golden Suns will compete again in a two-day preview this Monday.

Noah Delashaw
About Noah Delashaw 48 Articles
My name is Noah Delashaw I am a Junior from North Little Rock, Arkansas. I am a Broadcast Journalism Major with a minor in social media. One of my favorite things is sports and I really enjoy watching and playing Football, Basketball, Soccer and just about anything else. I also enjoy music and I use music as an escape from the world around me. E-mail: ndelashaw@gmail.com

