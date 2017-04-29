Suns season ends with loss to Harding

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns’ tennis season came to an end last Friday, April 21, against the Harding Bisons in a 5-3 loss.

The Golden Suns No.2 doubles team, Annabel Rowlands, from Wigan, England, and Kami Ward, from Hot Springs, gave the Golden Suns an early lead with an 8-2 win. The Golden Suns would fall in a tough match, 8-6, in the No.3 doubles bracket. Going into singles play, the Suns were down 2-1.

Rowlands ended her season with a 6-3 win in the No.4 singles match. Rowlands finished the 2016-17 season with a 21-8 mark in singles play, and a 19-8 record in doubles action.

Ward picked up a three-set victory in the No.3 singles matches, 6-1, 0-6, 6-4. Ward finished her season with a 19-13 record in singles play, and a 15-6 mark in doubles competition.

This was the last match for Macarena Sedano Acosta, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tamara from, Bell La Paz, Mexico, and Vandella Suico, from The Woodland, Texas. Bell finished her four-year career with a 77-32 doubles record as well as a 59-37 singles record. Suico closed out her Golden Suns career with a 41-13 record in doubles play, and a 31-12 mark in singles competition. In her two years at Arkansas Tech, Acosta finished with a 37-18 mark in doubles play and a 30-24 mark in singles play.

Arkansas Tech finishes the season with a 16-8 overall record.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Piper Huey (HU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta (Tech) 7-6 (5), 6-1

Laura Golubic (HU) def. Teresa Sanchez (Tech) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0

Kami Ward (Tech) def. Gabriella Alves (HU) 6-1, 0-6, 6-4

Annabel Rowlands (Tech) def. Brittany Smyser (HU) 6-3, 6-3

Arielle Butler (HU) def. Haeleigh Long (Tech) 7-5, 6-1

Maria Vlaskina (Tech) vs. Emily Faulkner (HU) 6-1, 4-6, 2-5, unfinished

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Piper Huey/Laura Golubic (HU) def. Macarena Sedano Acosta/Teresa Sanchez (Tech) 8-3

Annabel Rowlands/Kami Ward (Tech) def. Gabriella Alves/Milou Dalmolen (HU) 8-2

Brittany Smyser/Arielle Butler (HU) def. Haeleigh Long/Vandella Suico (Tech) 8-6