Suns ready for conference play

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns Tennis Team will start playing its conference matches on March 15. The Golden Suns’ first match of the conference will be played against Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma at 1 p.m. The first home match will be played on March 18 at 11 a.m. against Northwest Missouri University.

The team has started playing a few practices matches in order to help prepare them for conference and figure out the lineup, or order, that they will play in. A lineup in a tennis match is the order in which you place your players. Just like other sports, tennis places its best players first and continues down the list to make the lineup.

“The season is starting out okay,” said Abby Davis, head tennis coach. “We are trying to figure out positions right now. But our singles are starting out well.”

Each division in college tennis has a different format. Arkansas Tech plays Division II in the Great American Conference. The format for this conference consists of three doubles courts and six singles courts. The doubles play one eight-game pro-set followed by the singles, which is two sets of six games. In order to win the singles, the player must win two sets. If the player loses a set, then they will have to play a third set. Each court is worth one point. This gives each team a possibility to win nine points. In order for a team to win the entire match, they will need at least five points.

The team has been working hard to prepare for the conference. Rami Ward, a bio-medical major from Hot Springs, “I feel really great about [the season]. This team has a lot of depth and we work really good together.”