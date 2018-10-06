Suns Golf finishes second at WNMU Invitational The Golden Suns had another great performance at the WNMU Invitational this past weekend in Goodyear, Arizona finishing second. The Suns shot a score of six over par 582 as a team only seven shots behind the team winners of the tournament CSU-San Marcos who shot one under par 575 as a team. Despite the second-place finish four Suns golfers finished in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard. Peerada Piddon, of Bangkluay, Thailand, and Allie Weiner, of Maumelle, both finished in a tie for fifth on the individual leaderboards, shooting a tournament score of even par 144 each of the two day tournament. Also, Jacqueline Klemm, of Kelkheim, Germany, and Sydney Stanton, of Fort Smith, finished in a tie for eighth on the individual leaderboards, shooting a score over the two-day tournament of one over par 145 finishing one shot behind their teammates Piddon and Weiner.

The last tournament of the Golden Suns fall golf season is this weekend at Maryville for the Midwest Fall Classic on October 6-7.