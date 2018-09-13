Suns battle OBU for the top spot tonight!

September 13, 2018 Daniel Turner Sports, Volleyball 0

arkatechsports.com Hunter Eshnaur, from Russellville, gets a dig in crossover classic

The Golden Suns, after starting the year off 3-4, now have a 7-5 record and are tied with Ouachita Baptist for the top spot the Great American Conference standings.

Last year, these teams played and Tech won two matchups by scores of a 3-0 sweep in Arkadelphia and won a five-set thriller in Russellville last year to finish the regular season.

Ouachita comes into this contest 10-3 on the year and losing their last match to UAFS in five sets.

The match will start at Tucker Coliseum tonight first serve is at 6 p.m. Admission is free with a valid Tech ID.

