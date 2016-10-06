Students advised to respect new trees

Sierra Murphy

The latest planting of Tech’s trees is scheduled to begin today.

Facilities and Maintenance Director Brian Lasey advises students to steer clear of new trees, in an effort to let the tree take root. The process, he said, could take up to three years.

“As far as handling is concerned,” Lasey said in an email, “there’s really only one rule: if the tree has straps supporting it, stay away from the mulch ring around it and leave the tree alone.”

Hammocking is a popular Tech activity, and encouraged on other parts of campus, like in the area next to Nutt Hall that has trees strong enough and old enough to handle the weight of gear and students.

Trees are being planted behind Chamber’s Cafeteria, along O Street and down North Glenwood Avenue. Planting sites will be marked off to avoid injury of passers by. Lasey and his team are hoping to get all the trees planted in time for Homecoming 2016.

