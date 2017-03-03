Student Support Services offers academic advice and more

Arkansas Tech has a program that offers academic advising, financial literacy education, graduate school planning and more to students if they meet certain qualifications.

Student Support Services is a federally funded trio program that assists students with these things if they meet at least one of the following criteria: first-generation students of parents who don’t have a 4-year degree, low income to moderate income or a documented physical or learning disability.

“Our staff consists of a director and two advisers, and we can all personally identify with our student population,” Lindsey Riedmueller, a student support services adviser, said. “We understand the challenges for this population, so we are passionate about helping students succeed.”

The SSS program has tools for students to succeed in an academic setting and offers students individualized support.

“We give students the tools and resources so they can stay in school, do well and graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University,” Lori Wineland, director of student support services, said. “Our goal is to help our students succeed at college and gain the necessary skills to either enter the workforce or graduate school.”

Student Support Services is funded to serve 140 students. Students interested in this program must complete an application and interview process.

“Admission to SSS is competitive, as we are only funded to serve 140 students. SSS helps connect students with resources and information they didn’t know they were missing,” Riedmueller said. “In the 2015-2016 school year, 95 percent of our population was retained, 99 percent maintained Good Academic Standing and we had a 51 percent graduation rate.”

Other services offered to SSS participants include help choosing a major, assistance in completing the FAFSA, cultural enrichment trips and exclusive computer lab and study space use.

For more information about this program, visit the Student Support Services website at www.atu.edu/sss, or visit the department’s office in Suite 345 of Brown Hall.