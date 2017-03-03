Student newspaper takes home awards

The Arka Tech took home five awards at the 2017 Southeast Journalism Conference at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

At the SEJC Best of the South banquet, the staff earned the third-place award for best opinion-editorial writing. Amber Quaid, managing editor, earned sixth place in best news graphic designer and eighth place in best newspaper page layout designer. Karen Ricketts, staff writer, earned fourth place award in best special event reporter/editor.

Twenty-nine universities and colleges submitted 469 entries for the Best of the South competition. Entries were submitted by Dec. 1 and were required to be published in 2016.

The conference also held on-site competitions. Four staffers competed. Claudia Young, editor-in-chief, took home third place in the news photography on-site competition. Students photographed the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour and Oxford Film Festival at The Lyric in downtown Oxford.

Tommy Mumert, assistant professor of journalism and faculty advisor of The Arka Tech, said he is proud of the newspaper’s achievements this year.

“We have a talented group of staffers on The Arka Tech this year and I think the awards won by the staffers at SEJC is certainly proof of that,” Mumert said. “In direct competition with about 30 other colleges and universities, including some Division I schools, we certainly held our own. I am extremely proud of this group and look forward to next year’s event.”

SEJC also invited journalists from around the United States to speak. Those who attended the conferences heard from journalists from the New York Times, Miami Herald, Oxford Magazine, ESPN’s The Undefeated and more.